Rio man faces homicide charge, 4th OWI in fatal crash that killed passenger, Columbia County authorities say
Mitchell Merkes booking photo

Mitchell K. Merkes.

 COLUMBIA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Rio man with three prior OWI convictions faces charges that include homicide by OWI in a crash early Friday that killed his passenger, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Mitchell K. Merkes, 29, who was caught a couple of hours after the crash, was tentatively charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and operating after revocation, causing death.

According to a statement from Sheriff Roger Brandner:

Shortly after midnight, authorities received a report of a bad crash involving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup with two occupants on Genrich Road, just west of Hagan Road in Lowville Township.

The Silverado was traveling at high speed eastbound on Genrich Road when it entered the south ditch and struck a mailbox. The operator of the Silverado over-corrected and eventually reentered the south ditch of Genrich Road at high speed, causing considerable damage to the vehicle.

The driver fled from the scene before deputies arrived, while the 32-year-old male passenger was found inside of the Silverado and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office. His name was not released, pending notification of family.

The driver of the Silverado was reported to be operating the vehicle in an aggressive manner just before the crash occurred, with numerous skid marks and other signs of reckless operation observed along Genrich Road and Hagan Road.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office K9 team and several deputies searched the area for the driver and found Merkes hiding in a wooded area about a mile from the crash scene about 2 a.m.

