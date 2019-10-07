Two men were arrested this weekend who are believed to be “ringleaders” in the spree of burglaries and car thefts that has been plaguing numerous counties across southern Wisconsin, authorities reported.
“I can’t say that this crime spree is over because we know others have been involved,” Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in an interview Monday morning. “But we’ve made a dent this weekend in taking two of the kingpins off the street. We hope this reduces greatly the number of burglaries that have been taking place across much of the state.”
DeSpain said it was a continuing investigation involving numerous police departments, and the state Department of Criminal Investigation has been contacted.
“It’s a very fluid situation,” DeSpain said. “We don’t have the complete picture yet.”
The seeds for the arrests were planted in the past couple of weeks as Nick Cleary, a West District neighborhood officer, and Dan Hamilton, a detective with the Burglary Crimes Unit, organized a meeting involving 40-plus representatives of numerous law enforcement agencies and developed who they thought were the ringleaders in the cases.
“There were a lot of people involved but those guys really stepped up and pulled things together,” DeSpain said. “And we can’t emphasize enough the partnerships with other agencies.”
The plague of burglaries across southern Wisconsin that has been going on for some time had stretched from Racine and Kenosha, to Oshkosh and Neenah, to Reedsburg and possibly all the way out to Darlington, DeSpain said, adding that a spreadsheet has been developed to chart all of the crimes.
Typically, the criminals have gone through well-to-do neighborhoods checking for unlocked vehicles, stealing valuables from them, then using garage door openers found in them to get into houses to steal items. Keys left in the vehicles or accessible in the homes then were used to steal the vehicles.
The first big break in the case came this weekend in the form of a victim’s pinging iPhone that led to the arrest of one ringleader and two juveniles.
Shorewood Hills Police Chief Aaron Chapin said in a statement that on Saturday at 3:21 a.m. an officer was dispatched to a residential burglary in the 3500 block of Blackhawk Drive, and observed a silver Kia Sportage occupied by four people wearing facemasks.
The officer’s squad car was nearly sideswiped by the Kia when the officer attempted to contact the occupants, but he did get the Kia’s license plate before it fled the scene, Chapin said.
After the suspects fled, it was determined there were six burglaries in Shorewood Hills, and like many of the burglaries that have been happening across the area, the suspects entered unlocked vehicles, utilized garage door openers, and then entered residences to steal electronics and other items, Chapin said.
The break in the case happened at about 9:45 a.m. Saturday when a burglary victim contacted Shorewood Hills police to report that their iPhone had pinged near the intersection of Corona Court and Cimarron Trail on the Southwest Side of Madison, Chapin said.
Shorewood Hills police responded and located the vehicle in the 2800 block of Cimarron Trail. After a towing company arrived to seize the vehicle as evidence, the owner of the vehicle exited an apartment and confronted the officer. At that time, the officer observed three males on the porch of the vehicle owner’s apartment who retreated inside the home when the officer attempted to contact the, Chapin said.
A male then exited a patio door and fled after being requested to stop by police, and a short time later, two males exited the common entrance of the apartment building and fled on foot to the rear, Chapin said.
The officer remained with the owner of the vehicle and provided the 911 Center with descriptions of the suspects that fled, while the owner told police there were two children in the residence and possibly one more male.
Police from Madison and Maple Bluff responded with their K-9’s, the apartment was cleared, and a juvenile suspect was taken into custody, while evidence and property were seized. The vehicle owner’s children were found safe and returned to their mother, Chapin said.
Police were able to set up a perimeter, and with the help of the public reporting the suspects whereabouts relayed by the 911 center, all three suspects were taken into custody.
The suspected ringleader, Cleaster L. Moon, 24, of Madison, remains in the Dane County Jail on a parole violation and facing a myriad of tentative charges from Madison and Shorewood Hills that include burglary, vehicle theft, resisting or obstructing police, credit card theft, and receiving stolen property, according to Dane County Jail records.
Names of the juveniles arrested were not released.
The second suspected ringleader was arrested after information was developed that there was a stolen 2019 Mazda in the parking lot of the Radisson Hotel, 517 Grand Canyon Drive on the West Side of Madison, DeSpain said.
While police set up on the car, they developed information that suspected ringleader Joshua E. Pitts, 41, of Madison was inside the Radisson, DeSpain said.
Pitts surrendered without incident inside the hotel, DeSpain said, and was jailed on tentative charges of knowingly fleeing an officer and burglary, and also a hold for outside agency on him, according to Dane County Jail records.
Three juveniles also were arrested: a 17-year-old boy wanted for eluding an officer from a prior case, and a 15-year-old male and 15-year-old male, according to a police news release.
No names were released of the juveniles.