Riley Berg held over for trial in slaying of Nicholas Day in town of Blue Mounds

A 21-year-old Mount Horeb man charged in the death of a jogger last month was ordered Tuesday to stand trial after prosecutors pointed to blood from the victim found in his car and video that placed the car near the scene of the crime.

Riley Berg is being held at the Dane County Jail on $1 million bail. During a preliminary hearing, Deputy Medical Examiner Eli Goodman testified that the victim, Nicholas Day, of Blue Mounds, was likely first shot in the back with a “high-powered rifle” and then slashed 11 times in the neck, including one wound that struck an artery and likely caused his death.

Under questioning from District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, Sheriff’s Detective Brent Baverstock testified that DNA found in blood recovered from Berg’s Chevy Sonic matched that of the 26-year-old victim, and pointed to two sets of surveillance video that placed the Sonic near the scene of the homicide on Highway JG in the town of Blue Mounds around 1 p.m. on Jan. 15.

“Yes, this is a circumstantial case,” Ozanne told Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara, “but I believe the evidence is strong at this time.”

Berg’s attorney, Brian Severson, argued that no murder weapon, eyewitnesses or motive have been identified linking his client to the crime.