Riders evacuate Metro Transit bus after man threatens to detonate bomb, Madison police say

Riders evacuated a Metro Transit bus on Thursday morning after a man threatened to detonate a bomb, Madison police reported.

Officers were called to the bus near East Washington Avenue and North Street about 8:45 a.m. on a report of a 48-year-old man causing a disturbance by yelling that he had a bomb and was "going to detonate it," police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a statement.

While officers were responding, other passengers got off the bus to escape the man, Grigg said.

The man struggled with officers as they took him into custody, stating "the bomb is inside me!" Grigg said.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation and was to be booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges related to the threat, Grigg said.

