Rider pulls knife on cab driver at end of trip, Madison police say

A rider pulled a knife on a cab driver at the end of a trip on Sunday night, Madison police reported.

At about 11:25 p.m., the rider pulled a knife at the end of a ride in the 6600 block of Raymond Road and demanded money from the driver, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a statement.

The driver immediately got out of his car and escaped uninjured, while the suspect also got out and fled the area, Grigg said.

No arrests were made and the investigation is continuing, Grigg said.

