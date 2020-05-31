Richland County killer who stabbed elderly shopkeeper 60 times in 1982 approved for parole

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

“Release was not inevitable. This was earned, not given,” Tome said. “The premature and unnecessary loss of life at the hands of Ms. Smith weighs heavily on the decision for release and is not lost on the commission.”

The commission determined that Smith poses minimal risk to the community because of the tools she’s gained while incarcerated, Tome said. Smith’s plan for release was also approved.

While the commission considers the severity of crimes and the tragedy that comes along with them, they also have to recognize that people have the ability to be rehabilitated and “fully understand the magnitude of their” actions, Tome said.

But Terry Milfred, 80, said his family is deeply disappointed with the Parole Commission’s decision to release Smith, especially since they have not personally heard Smith express true responsibility or remorse for the murder.

During her trial, Smith had claimed she was possessed by a demon who forced her to do the stabbing, and that Leona Milfred took the form of a demon with “piercing yellow eyes” and claws. After deliberating for only 30 minutes in August 1982, the jury threw out Smith’s insanity plea, deeming her mentally responsible for the crime.