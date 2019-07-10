A Richland Center man who pleaded guilty to drug dealing and a Madison man who pleaded guilty to having a gun as a felon have been sentenced to prison.
Joshua Clarke, 31, was sentenced to 90 months on the drug conviction and Billy Shell Jr., 21, was sentenced to two years on the gun possession conviction.
Both were sentenced on Tuesday by US District Judge William Conley in federal court in Madison, according to a news release from the US Attorney's Office.
Clarke pleaded guilty in April to a charge of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The prison term is to be followed by three years of supervised release.
Clarke was a passenger in a car stopped for a traffic violation in Richland Center in November. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant, and when police searched him, they discovered he was in possession of 35 grams of methamphetamine, which tested out as 100% pure.
Shell pleaded guilty in April to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The prison term will be followed by three years of supervised release.
Shell was in a car stopped by Madison police in October. The owner of the car allowed police to search the vehicle, and a loaded handgun, which was stolen, was found under the seat where Shell had been sitting.
City officials defend security protocols in wake of shooting at Shake the Lake
Officer punched while arresting suspicious man on South Side, Madison police say
Officer bitten while arresting man on East Side, Madison police say
Sun Prairie School District employee arrested on child sexual exploitation charges
'God' arrested for fighting Downtown, Madison police say
Officer almost struck by car, driver arrested for alleged OWI, Madison police say
Driver ends up in ditch, arrested for alleged 4th OWI, Rock County Sheriff says
Beloit man arrested in Ohio, allegedly took infant son after domestic incident
Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!