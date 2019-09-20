Rewards are being offered for information leading to an arrest in last month's shooting death of 17-year-old Shay Watson in Fitchburg, police said.

Watson was found dead around 9 p.m. Aug. 25 at 2742 Lyman Lane, according to Tim O’Neil, who said he was Watson's step-grandfather.

Watson's family has created a fund that totals about $3,500 for information leading to an arrest and criminal charges, Fitchburg police said.

Madison Area Crime Stoppers also issues cash rewards up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and criminal charges.

Fitchburg Police Chief Chad Brecklin said the homicide does not appear to be a random act.

A multi-jurisdictional team of investigators has been actively pursuing leads and tips. “We remain confident there are individuals in the community who have important information regarding this case,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide, including neighborhood home surveillance video from the evening of Aug. 25, is asked to contact Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300. Anonymous tips can be shared by calling the Fitchburg Police Tipster Line at 608-270-4321 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

