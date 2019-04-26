Authorities are seeking the public’s help in solving a rash of dog poisonings in northern Wisconsin, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.
Three family dogs — as well as numerous wild animals — have been killed since December by an unknown poison.
State wildlife officials have determined all were killed by the same substance, which investigators are working to identify. They say all three dogs died within 30 minutes of ingesting the poison, which was found on the ground.
Dog deaths were reported in Bayfield, Marinette and Florence counties. Investigators believe the poison has also killed coyotes, weasels, raccoons and one wolf.
All the deaths occurred on lands managed by the U.S. Forest Service and Goodman Timber Company.
The Fish and Wildlife Service says it’s possible there have been other poisonings.
Anyone with information is asked to call 608-221-1206.