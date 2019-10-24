A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the Oct. 17 fire that destroyed the Madison Mallards pro shop at Warner Park, authorities announced Thursday.
A "unique" LED camping lantern was found near the scene that may belong to whoever was involved in the fire, authorities said. They are asking for help in identifying who might have owned or recently purchased the lantern, as well as any other information related to the fire.
The arson is being investigated by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Wisconsin Department of Justice, state fire marshal, Madison police and Madison Fire Department.
Anyone with information should contact the Madison Fire Department's Investigation Division at 608-266-4488, or submit a tip to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at P3Tips.com.
