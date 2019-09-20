A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting homicide of Shay Watson that occurred last month in Fitchburg, police announced Thursday.

Watson, 17, was found dead around 9 p.m. Aug. 25 at 2742 Lyman Lane, according to Tim O’Neil, who said he was the victim’s step-grandfather.

Fitchburg Police Chief Chad Brecklin said the homicide does not appear to be a random act.

A multi-jurisdictional team of investigators has been actively pursuing leads and tips from the evidence and tips, and Fitchburg police said in a statement Thursday that “We remain confident there are individuals in the community who have important information regarding this case.”

Anyone with information regarding the homicide, including neighborhood home surveillance video from Sunday evening, is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300. Anonymous tips can be shared by calling the Fitchburg Police Tipster Line at 608-270-4321 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Madison Area Crime Stoppers issues cash rewards up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and filing of criminal charges for suspects in this case.

Watson's family also has created a fund to reward information that leads to the arrest and filing of criminal charges, and the fund totals about $3,500, police said.

Comments disabled.