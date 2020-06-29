Reward offered for information in alleged Downtown attack on woman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison police on Monday announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons alleged to have set a biracial African American woman on fire Downtown last week.

The FBI has joined the investigation into the reported Wednesday morning attack on Althea Bernstein, 18. Bernstein says she was waiting at a stoplight in her vehicle at State Street, possibly while on Gorham Street, with her driver's side window down at about 1 a.m. when she was approached by four white men, one of whom yelled a racial epithet.

Bernstein described the men as in their early 20s and said they looked like "frat boys." Two were wearing "floral shirts" and blue jeans and two were in all black and wearing masks, she told police. One wearing a "salmon-colored" floral shirt sprayed the left side of her face with what she thought was lighter fluid from a bottle and then threw a flaming lighter at her.

Bernstein, of Madison, said she suffered second- and third-degree burns to her face.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

The alleged attack has drawn nationwide attention as a possible hate crime and occurred around the same time Madison police were in a standoff in another part of Downtown with Black Lives Matter protesters after some of them tore down two statues, assaulted a state senator and threw an explosive device into the City-County Building.

