Reward hiked to $4,500 in 2018 fatal hit-and-run crash in Rock County
alert

Reward hiked to $4,500 in 2018 fatal hit-and-run crash in Rock County

The reward has been increased to $4,500 in an unsolved fatal hit-and-run crash in 2018 in Rock County.

The reward is being offered by the family of William Church for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the driver who killed Church in the hit-and-run in the town of Union early on Nov. 17, 2018, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The crash happened as Church was walking on North Highway M near West Hill Road, just north of the Evansville city limits.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to contact the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 608-757-7911, Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636, or P3Tips.com

Download PDF William Church fatal hit-and-run tip sheet

