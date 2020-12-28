Return of jury service not imminent as coronavirus marches on, backlog builds

To those wondering when they might have to serve on a jury in Dane County, there’s a very short answer: Nobody really knows.
But when the COVID-19 pandemic abates to the point that juries can again be summoned, the work will be plentiful — the backlog of cases waiting for trials could be pretty substantial.
In March, as the new coronavirus pandemic reached Wisconsin, jury trials were canceled. Nearly all court hearings went to video conferences, which are being broadcast for the public on YouTube. Some hearings have still been held in person, but with strict limits on the number of people that can be in the courtroom.
Some Dane County courtrooms also have been outfitted with plexiglass barriers and air filtration systems to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But a problem that hasn’t been solved in Dane County and many other courthouses is a safe way of conducting jury trials, which require a large number of people to gather in spaces that are relatively small — exactly what health authorities don’t want happening.
Other, larger venues for jury trials, like the Alliant Energy Center, have been explored and discarded, for security and logistical reasons. For a short time in the fall, it looked as though jury trials might resume, but then COVID-19 cases soared in Wisconsin.
It’s hard to pinpoint how much of a case backlog there will be once jury trials can resume and how many of those cases will actually go to trial.
“It is not an easy question,” said Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn, Dane County’s presiding judge. “Historically most cases settle before trials.”
There will be a backlog, she said, adding that criminal court judges have done everything they can to keep cases moving.
“But it’s hard to know how much of a backlog we’re going to have,” Bailey-Rihn said.
To deal with that backlog, judges in Dane County are envisioning the possibility that in addition to judges who normally hear criminal cases, other judges normally assigned to such things as civil cases could be called upon to hear criminal trials.
Clerk of Court Carlo Esqueda said statistics show that in 2020, new criminal cases continued to be opened at a near-normal pace through mid-December. At that point, there had been 3,137 felony case filings for the year, compared with 3,027 in 2019. Misdemeanors dipped slightly, from 3,120 to 2,666. Civil case filings also dipped, from 3,442 in 2019 to 2,596 in 2020.
But so far in 2020, only 1,053 of all criminal cases have closed — reached a point where there have been plea and sentencing hearings — compared with 2,727 at this point in 2019. Sentencing hearings have only numbered 194 in 2020, compared with 434 in 2019, Esqueda said.
Numbers reviewed by Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara, the presiding judge of the court’s criminal division, show that about 30% fewer cases were being closed in 2020 than the average for other recent years.
One reason that may be happening, McNamara said, is simply because trial dates aren’t being set.
“Almost every case closes after a trial date is set and is approaching,” McNamara said. “It’s pretty much the trial date that triggers dismissal by the state or a plea by a defendant.”
Agreements often come together a week or two before jury selection. But without trial dates on the horizon, there’s less motivation to close cases, McNamara said. And without knowing when it will be safe to impanel juries, trial dates can’t be set.
Also affecting case closures, McNamara said, have been COVID outbreaks among inmates at the Dane County Jail and in the state prison system. Those outbreaks have slowed the impetus to sentence defendants to those institutions. Also, he said, work release privileges in the jail, very often a component of jail sentences, have been suspended by Sheriff Dave Mahoney to keep COVID from being brought into the jail from workplaces outside.
As of Dec. 21, there were 19 jail inmates in custody who have tested positive for COVID-19. Ten are housed together in the Public Safety Building, while nine others are in private cells in the City-County Building, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said.
In the state prison system as of Dec. 22, there were 543 COVID-positive inmates across all Department of Corrections institutions. Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 9,969 positive tests among inmates. Nineteen inmates have died from COVID-19 related causes. There were 125 active COVID cases among DOC staff as of Dec. 22, out of 2,162 positives since March, according to DOC.
“The conditions in the jail and at the prisons are a whole ’nother set of factors controlling why we can’t close cases right now,” McNamara said.
Of the cases that have been closed, he said, time-served and probation sentences have not been uncommon, he said.
Still, getting jurors to come back, even once more of the population receives the new COVID-19 vaccines, will only happen once it can be done safely. Plexiglass, air filtration and masks will still likely be part of the equation as juries return. And a cross-section of the public, and not just a self-selected few who are less concerned about COVID-19, must be willing to return to jury service.
“I’ve always wondered how we can demand jurors serve when their children can’t go to school or they can’t go to work,” McNamara said. “Are we asking too much of our regular citizens?”
Judges also don’t want juries full of distracted, worried people who will decide cases based on what will get them out of the courthouse faster.
“I don’t think courts will be the last institution to open, but we won’t be the first,” McNamara said.
Bailey-Rihn said she hopes limited jury trials could resume in April, “if the numbers keep going the right way.”
“It’s my decision,” she said. “But before I make it I’m going to get input from everybody. We need to assess all the competing interests in this.”
