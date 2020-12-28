Return of jury service not imminent as coronavirus marches on, backlog builds

In the state prison system as of Dec. 22, there were 543 COVID-positive inmates across all Department of Corrections institutions. Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 9,969 positive tests among inmates. Nineteen inmates have died from COVID-19 related causes. There were 125 active COVID cases among DOC staff as of Dec. 22, out of 2,162 positives since March, according to DOC.

“The conditions in the jail and at the prisons are a whole ’nother set of factors controlling why we can’t close cases right now,” McNamara said.

Of the cases that have been closed, he said, time-served and probation sentences have not been uncommon, he said.

Still, getting jurors to come back, even once more of the population receives the new COVID-19 vaccines, will only happen once it can be done safely. Plexiglass, air filtration and masks will still likely be part of the equation as juries return. And a cross-section of the public, and not just a self-selected few who are less concerned about COVID-19, must be willing to return to jury service.

“I’ve always wondered how we can demand jurors serve when their children can’t go to school or they can’t go to work,” McNamara said. “Are we asking too much of our regular citizens?”