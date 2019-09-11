A retired Dane County Sheriff’s Office detective witnessed a shooting on the North Side around mid-day Monday, and chased and helped arrest the gunman, Madison police reported.
The retired detective was in the 1700 block of Northport Drive shortly before noon Monday when he watched a young man fire multiple rounds at a car. The retired detective and a state Department of Justice agent who also was close chased the suspect and took him into custody with the help of Maple Bluff police officers, Madison police public information officer Joel Despain said in a statement.
Madison officers also arrived on the scene quickly, arrested Terquil D. Davis, 17, no permanent address, and confiscated his revolver, Despain said.
Davis was tentatively charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.
Violent Crime Unit detectives learned that Davis is in the midst of a dispute with a couple of other young men, and was walking when those young men pulled up near him in a car, Despain said.
The detectives located the car, which had two bullet holes. There were no reports of injuries, Despain said.
The investigation is continuing.