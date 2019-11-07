A retired Beloit police officer on Wednesday was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for bringing a girl across state lines for sex, Scott C. Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin reported.
Larry Woods, 63, of Beloit, also was sentenced to 12 years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson. Woods pleaded guilty to the charge on Aug. 7, 2019, Blader said in a statement.
Woods retired from the Beloit Police Department in 2007 after working for the department for 25 years, then worked as a school safety officer with the Beloit Public School system, and as a security monitor for the Beloit Public Library, Blader said.
Woods was a friend of the family of his minor victim, had known his 13-year-old victim her entire life, and gained the trust of the girl’s mother by offering to be a mentor, Blader said.
Woods groomed his victim for months, and had a sexual relationship with her from late 2017 through his arrest in June 2018, often transporting her to Rockford, Illinois, where he rented hotel rooms to engage in sexual activity, Blader said.
Woods on Sept. 27 was convicted of repeated sexual assault of his victim in Rock County and sentenced to 12 years in state prison, followed by five years of extended supervision, Blader said.
Peterson ordered the federal sentence to run concurrently with the state sentence.