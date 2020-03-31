Retail theft call leads to 2 arrested, vehicle theft, business burglary uncovered, Madison police say

What began as a retail theft call Friday afternoon led to the uncovering of a vehicle theft and business burglary and the arrests of two Madison men, Madison police reported.

The retail theft by an armed person was reported about 3 p.m. Friday at Target, 750 Hilldale Way, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Officers arrested Raymond M. Sanchez, 36, and learned he had come to the store with Timothy A. Herald, 26. Security said Herald also was shoplifting and he was found to be carrying a knife under his shirt, DeSpain said.

Police found the car the men had traveled to Target was listed as stolen out of Janesville: although Sanchez insisted he purchased it a couple of days ago in Sun Prairie from a guy named "Jake," DeSpain said.

Officers recovered many items from the car, including electronics and a bank bag filled with cash. The electronics and money were connected to a burglary at Sky Zone Trampoline Park, 2134 W. Beltline, around 1 a.m. Friday, DeSpain said.

Sanchez was tentatively charged with retail theft, operating motor vehicle without owner's consent, burglary, possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property, and bail jumping.