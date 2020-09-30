Results of Madison survey show opinion split on need for police reform

Since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in May sparked protests against police nationwide, Madison's elected officials have been overwhelmingly supportive of local protesters and of efforts to reform and provide greater oversight of Madison's historically well-regarded police force.

Results of a community survey underway as part of the search for a new Madison police chief, however, suggest Madisonians generally are far more evenly split between those who would like to see Madison police defunded, "demilitarized" or even abolished and those who would like to see elected officials ease up on police and police taking a more hard-line approach to law enforcement.

As of Tuesday, results of the four-question survey being conducted by the city's Police and Fire Commission showed about 81% of respondents chose "violent crime" as the biggest priority for the next police chief. In second place was addressing hate crimes, with about 54% support. Respondents could choose more than one priority.

Building "community trust," demonstrating that "officers will be held accountable" and reducing crime ranked one, two and three on what respondents want the new chief to focus on over the next two to three years, garnering from 59% to 50% support.