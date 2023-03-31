Firefighters were battling a three-alarm blaze at a South Park Street business overnight Friday, prompting warnings for nearby residents to stay indoors with windows closed due to concerns about toxins in the air.

Firefighters were called to 1804 S. Park St. at 7:25 p.m. Friday after they received reports of smoke and flames, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said. Firefighters showed up six minutes later and began battling the blaze, which Schuster said remained very active at 10 p.m.

No injuries had been reported.

⚠️ MFD is on scene of a structure fire at 1804 S. Park Street. This fire is producing a lot of smoke. Please avoid the area! Those in a half-mile radius (approximately six blocks in all directions) of this location are asked to stay indoors with windows closed. pic.twitter.com/lKSEVzBypJ — Madison Fire Dept. (@MadisonWIFire) April 1, 2023

People were being asked to avoid the area due to heavy smoke. Vehicles and discarded tires continued burning Friday night, creating air quality problems, Schuster said. High wind gusts were also complicating firefighting efforts.

Those within a half-mile radius, approximately six blocks in all directions, were being asked to stay indoors with windows closed.

Schuster said she did not know the name of the business, but the address is one of three parcels at 1800, 1802 and 1804 S. Park St. that hold All Metals Recycling, which the city has announced plans to purchase for $3.76 million as part of a continuing effort to improve the evolving South Side.

Under the proposal, the city would use another $2.6 million to help All Metals Recycling buy and relocate to a new site at 5651 Tradesmen Drive on the Southeast Side.

This remains an active scene as wind and building contents continue to fuel the fire. Still a lot of smoke in the area, and wind changes direction often. Please continue to avoid S. Park Street. If you live or work in the area, please stay indoors with windows closed. pic.twitter.com/MXpLwtloUh — Madison Fire Dept. (@MadisonWIFire) April 1, 2023

The city's purchase of the three properties, currently assessed at $2.12 million, would allow for the expansion of neighboring Heifetz Park, a 3-acre park with minimum facilities that was formerly in the town of Madison, and provide opportunities to create low-cost housing.

Schuster couldn’t confirm whether nearby buildings had been damaged in Friday's fire.