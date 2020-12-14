 Skip to main content
Residents realize boom they heard was gunshot after finding damage to North Side home, Madison police say
Residents realize boom they heard was gunshot after finding damage to North Side home, Madison police say

Police lights siren squad car generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Residents of a North Side home realized the boom they heard Friday night was a gunshot when they found damage to the house, Madison police reported.

The occupants were on the first floor of the home in the 1700 block of Heath Avenue when they heard a boom about 6:45 p.m. Friday, and didn’t realize the sound was a gunshot, Lt. David Jugovich said in a report.

On Saturday morning, one of the occupants went into an unoccupied bedroom and discovered an apparent bullet hole in a storm window and drywall on the far side of the bedroom, causing them to believe it was a gunshot the night before, Jugovich said.

