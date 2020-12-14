Residents realize boom they heard was gunshot after finding damage to North Side home, Madison police say

Residents of a North Side home realized the boom they heard Friday night was a gunshot when they found damage to the house, Madison police reported.
The occupants were on the first floor of the home in the 1700 block of Heath Avenue when they heard a boom about 6:45 p.m. Friday, and didn’t realize the sound was a gunshot, Lt. David Jugovich said in a report.
On Saturday morning, one of the occupants went into an unoccupied bedroom and discovered an apparent bullet hole in a storm window and drywall on the far side of the bedroom, causing them to believe it was a gunshot the night before, Jugovich said.
Father charged in death of infant son tops recent notable crime-related news in Madison area
Father charged with reckless homicide in death of infant son; mother charged with neglect
Man whose arrest sparked protest pleads guilty to misdemeanors, receives no additional jail
Beloit police arrest a suspect in connection with Monday morning shooting homicide
Officer wakes up owner after Lexus spotted going 120 mph on Beltline, Madison police say
Sun Prairie police refer criminal charges for minors involved in shooting with stolen gun
Man charged for racist graffiti pleads guilty to other charges, awaits mental commitment
2 more Wisconsin prisoners die of COVID-19, bringing statewide total to 16
Sun Prairie police investigating car vs. car shooting believed to be targeted
Damage at museum store at Overture Center prompts more charges against man
Latest theft makes 83 cases this year of firearms stolen from parked vehicles in Madison, police say
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.