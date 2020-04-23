Residents escape injury after bullets hit Grant County house, authorities say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two residents escaped injury after bullets hit a Grant County house on Monday night, authorities reported.

The gunfire was reported shortly before 7 p.m. Monday at a residence on Dugway Road in the town of Waterloo, the Grant County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Investigators determined that one bullet entered the south-facing living room window and lodged in the window sill, while two residents were in the living room, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A second bullet entered the southeast side of the residence, traveling through a closet and bedroom before coming to rest in the ceiling, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office at (608) 723-2157 or Grant County Crime Stoppers at (800) 789-6600.

