A resident escaped injury when a stolen car crashed into the bedroom of an East Side home Thursday night, Madison police reported.
A black Audi Quattro reported stolen from Middleton crashed into the home in the 2800 block of Commercial Avenue about 10:45 p.m. Thursday, causing significant damage to both, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
The Audi was empty when officers arrived, DeSpain said.
Prior to the crash, other law enforcement agencies had attempted to pull the car over, DeSpain said.
