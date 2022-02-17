 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Resident displaced after fire causes at least $50K in damage, Madison Fire Department says

One resident was displaced but no one was injured in a mobile home fire in Madison last week, the fire department reported Thursday. 

The fire caused between $50,000 and $70,000 in damage, the Madison Fire Department said. 

Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire at 30 Rustic Parkway shortly before 1 a.m. Feb. 11, the fire department reported. Crews arrived to find flames coming from the rear of the mobile home. 

The resident had already evacuated the home and was uninjured, the department said. No one else was in the building. 

Crews extinguished the flames and then remaining hot spots. The fire department did not say what caused the fire, but it is under investigation. 

