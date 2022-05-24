 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Resident displaced, $20,000 in damage after Far East Side fire, authorities say

Police squad car lights RWB, generic file photo

A kitchen fire that started on a unattended stove top burner displaced a resident and caused $20,000 in damage on the Far East Side Sunday night, the Madison Fire Department said. 

The burner started the blaze in an apartment on the 2400 block of Columbus Lane just before 8 p.m., said Joel Kneifel, a fire department spokesperson. 

Neighbors had put out the flames before fire crews arrived, Kneifel said. 

No one was injured the fire, Kneifel added. The fire displaced the apartment's tenant, who was not there during the incident. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics