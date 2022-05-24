Resident displaced, $20,000 in damage after Far East Side fire, authorities say

A kitchen fire that started on a unattended stove top burner displaced a resident and caused $20,000 in damage on the Far East Side Sunday night, the Madison Fire Department said.

The burner started the blaze in an apartment on the 2400 block of Columbus Lane just before 8 p.m., said Joel Kneifel, a fire department spokesperson.

Neighbors had put out the flames before fire crews arrived, Kneifel said.

No one was injured the fire, Kneifel added. The fire displaced the apartment's tenant, who was not there during the incident.

