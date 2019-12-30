Residences hit in exchange of gunshots between occupants of cars on South Side, Madison police say

Two occupied residences were hit in an exchange of gunshots between occupants of cars Saturday afternoon on the South Side, Madison police reported.

Officers called to the 7 Oaks apartments in the 1000 block of Moorland Road shortly before 3:30 p.m. Saturday determined that occupants of two vehicles – a red Honda and a black vehicle – were shooting at each other in the driveway between 1190 Moorland Road and 1186 Moorland Road, Sgt. Eugene Woehrle said in a statement.