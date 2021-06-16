Residence, vehicle damaged by gunfire on Southeast Side, Madison police say

A residence and vehicle were damaged by gunfire on the Southeast Side on Tuesday night, Madison police reported.
At about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 5100 block of Great Gray Drive and arrived to find multiple shell casings, and a residence and vehicle damaged by gunshots, Lt. Paul Bauman said in a report.
No injuries have been reported, Bauman said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.