A fire started by a candle in a 26-unit apartment building complex in Sun Prairie early Thursday left at least two units uninhabitable, fire officials said.
Firefighters rescued two people trapped on the second floor of the building in the 1200 block of Severson Drive, but no one was injured, the Sun Prairie Fire Department said.
Fire Chief Christopher Garrison said in a statement that smoke detectors in the building were not going off and the building did not have a sprinkler system. He said a five-minute response time and quick work from police ensured safety and limited fire damage.
Firefighters, police and emergency crews responded to reports of a structure fire around 3:50 a.m.
Crews found “heavy smoke conditions” on the first floor and had to quickly evacuate residents, the Fire Department said. Police were unable to assist with evacuating the second floor because of smoke.
Firefighters worked quickly to prevent the fire from spreading and evacuate the second floor, where two residents were trapped, the department said.
One of the second-floor residents had to be taken down by a ladder from a balcony.
Firefighters had to forcibly enter three units on the second floor to search for residents. They found the other resident who had been trapped, and escorted the person out of the building.
Fire crews were able to contain the fire to one apartment, but smoke caused damage throughout the building, the department said.
Evacuated residents were taken to a temporary shelter at a neighboring building because of cold temperatures. The Red Cross was working with residents displaced by the fire.
Garrison said the apartment building had the required smoke detectors but they were not activated.
He called for all residential buildings in Sun Prairie to have functioning alarms and sprinkler systems.
“The fact is, fire detection and sprinkler systems save lives,” Garrison said.