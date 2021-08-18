'Rescue' of beagles from Blue Mounds animal testing facility leads to criminal charges

"We took out Julie and two other dogs, but in order to help animals like Julie, we need your help," Hsiung wrote to his followers in 2018, according to the complaint.

The video spurred backlash against the Ridglan Farms, and resulted in a 2018 referendum in the nearby town of Mount Horeb to ban selling or using cats and dogs for animal testing. Local organizers were hoping the referendum could spark momentum for other towns to ban animal testing, but the measure failed after a little more than 40% of residents voted in support.

The Dane County District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to a question about why it took so long to file charges against the three activists when the alleged dognapping happened in 2017, and the social media posts and video surfaced in 2018.

According to the criminal complaint:

The Dane County Sheriff's Office responded to a report from the Ridglan manager and veterinarian that three individuals broke into his facility in the early morning hours of April 17, 2017 and three dogs valued at $3,600 were missing from their cages.