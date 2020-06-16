Republican lawmakers OK 4 settlements under lame-duck laws

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Wisconsin Legislature's Republican-controlled budget committee signed off on four more legal settlements under the state's lame-duck laws in a whirlwind meeting Tuesday.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul presented deals to the Joint Finance Committee to resolve cases involving agricultural pollution, landfill violations, a petroleum spill and deceptive housing practices. The settlements will generate a combined $635,000 for the state.

The finance committee met in person in a state Capitol hearing room, but members who attended in person were seated 6 feet apart in accordance with guidelines to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Rep. Chris Taylor and Sen. Jon Erpenbach, both Democrats, appeared via video conference. The panel raced through the settlements, approving all four unanimously with no debate and adjourning in less than 30 minutes.

Rep. Evan Goyke, a Milwaukee Democrat, was the only member who spoke out on the settlements, complaining after they were approved that the lame-duck laws have only added more bureaucracy and delay the resolution of cases.

"It's unfortunate," Goyke said. "These cases matter."