Representing three student groups, ACLU asks to join lawsuit over school district transgender guidance

Two parents dropped out of the lawsuit last week after revealing they have a pending legal matter in which they are represented by the Boardman & Clark law firm. Three of the firm's lawyers are representing the Madison School District in the lawsuit. All of the parents are seeking to pursue the case anonymously.

The guide for transgender students and students who are nonbinary -- who don't identify as exclusively male or female -- covers such topics as restroom use and protections under state and federal laws and provides suggestions of gender-related terms for teachers to use in classrooms. It is not an officially-adopted School Board policy.

The district has filed motions, now pending before Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington, to dismiss the lawsuit and to not allow the parents to proceed anonymously.

Representing the students with the ACLU of Wisconsin are three Madison attorneys and the ACLU Foundation's Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Project in Chicago.

The clubs' participants "believe that the district's guidance is critical for the safety and well-being of all transgender, nonbinary, and other gender-expansive students," the ACLU's brief states, "and especially for those students who have not come out to their parents" about their sexuality.