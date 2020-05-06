Representing 3 student groups, ACLU asks to join lawsuit over school district transgender guidance

The American Civil Liberties Union is asking to intervene in a court case that challenges the Madison School District’s administrative guidance on transgender and nonbinary students, on behalf of three Madison high school student groups that want to defend the district’s guidance in court.
The ACLU of Wisconsin asked in a motion filed on Monday to intervene in the case on behalf of the Gender Equity Association at Memorial High School, the Gender Sexuality Alliance at West High School and the Gender Sexuality Alliance at La Follette High School. The groups want to be allowed to oppose a lawsuit filed in February by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, a law firm based in Milwaukee that generally represents conservative interests.
According to a brief supporting the motion, the clubs include participants who identify as transgender, nonbinary or gender-expansive who say they benefit directly from the school district policy that WILL is challenging in court.
WILL is representing 12 unnamed parents who have children in Madison schools. The lawsuit claims a district guidance document for transgender and nonbinary students requires staff to “actively deceive” parents about a child’s gender identity by requiring student permission for staff to notify or talk with parents about their child’s transition.
Two parents dropped out of the lawsuit last week after revealing they have a pending legal matter in which they are represented by the Boardman & Clark law firm. Three of the firm’s lawyers are representing the Madison School District in the lawsuit. All of the parents are seeking to pursue the case anonymously.
The guide for transgender students and students who are nonbinary — who don’t identify as exclusively male or female — covers such topics as restroom use and protections under state and federal laws and provides suggestions of gender-related terms for teachers to use in classrooms. It is not an officially adopted School Board policy.
The district has filed motions, now pending before Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington, to dismiss the lawsuit and to not allow the parents to proceed anonymously.
Representing the students with the ACLU of Wisconsin are three Madison attorneys and the ACLU Foundation’s Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Project in Chicago.
The clubs’ participants “believe that the district’s guidance is critical for the safety and well-being of all transgender, nonbinary, and other gender-expansive students,” the ACLU’s brief states, “and especially for those students who have not come out to their parents” about their sexuality.
“By providing a safe and welcoming space for transgender, nonbinary and other gender-expansive students who are not out to their parents,” the brief states, “the district’s guidance is protecting them from the harm they may experience in a less welcoming or more hostile environment, such as rejection, or verbal or physical abuse, by one or both of their parents or guardians at home.”
Twenty-five students are involved in Memorial’s group, while 12 to 15 are involved at West and about 15 at La Follette. The clubs should be allowed to intervene as parties in the case, the brief states, because the outcome of the case would have a direct impact on the clubs and their members, along with other students. Their interests in the case are not adequately represented unless they are allowed to join the case, according to the ACLU brief.
“Students have the most to lose in terms of rights and protections and they should, therefore, be able to protect those rights directly as a party to this action through the intervening student clubs,” the brief states.
