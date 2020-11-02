Reported kidnapping Downtown appears to have been ‘couple’s quarrel and fight,’ Madison police say

An incident Downtown on Halloween night that initially was reported as a kidnapping appeared to be a “couple’s quarrel and fight,” according to an eyewitness, Madison police reported.
Police took several calls Halloween night, including a few from the media, following a social media post that indicated someone "saw a girl get kidnapped" following an altercation between a man and woman in parking lot in the 400 block of West Gilman Street about 7:30 p.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
A detective interviewed an eyewitness and determined that based on her statements and the evidence, it likely was a domestic dispute where a man forced a woman into an older van and drove off. The eyewitness said it seemed to be a "couple's quarrel and fight," not a random act, DeSpain said.
Police have not yet located the van or its occupants, and there have been no reports beyond the social media post of a woman being kidnapped Downtown, or any that would indicate someone is missing, DeSpain said.
