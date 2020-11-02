 Skip to main content
Reported kidnapping Downtown appears to have been ‘couple’s quarrel and fight,’ Madison police say
Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo crop
State Journal

An incident Downtown on Halloween night that initially was reported as a kidnapping appeared to be a “couple’s quarrel and fight,” according to an eyewitness, Madison police reported.

Police took several calls Halloween night, including a few from the media, following a social media post that indicated someone "saw a girl get kidnapped" following an altercation between a man and woman in parking lot in the 400 block of West Gilman Street about 7:30 p.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

A detective interviewed an eyewitness and determined that based on her statements and the evidence, it likely was a domestic dispute where a man forced a woman into an older van and drove off. The eyewitness said it seemed to be a "couple's quarrel and fight," not a random act, DeSpain said.

Police have not yet located the van or its occupants, and there have been no reports beyond the social media post of a woman being kidnapped Downtown, or any that would indicate someone is missing, DeSpain said.

