Heroin overdoses reported to Madison police decreased in February and year to date overall, but the police chief said antidotes available to the public might be skewering the numbers.
Naloxone is the drug used to counter heroin, and since it's available by prescription and possibly over the counter soon if the FDA approves, Police Chief Mike Koval feels some overdoses never get reported because family and friends are able to deal with it on their own.
"I've called naloxone the Lazarus drug for heroin overdoses," Koval said. "There is no way of knowing how many using heroin have family or friends or others prepared to render aid."
In February, 16 heroin overdoses were reported to Madison police, an 11 percent drop from February 2018. Year to date, 27 heroin overdoses have been reported, a 20 percent decrease from the 34 the first two months of 2018.
"Regrettably, we have a 20 percent year to date increase in heroin fatalities," Koval said. "In 2018, our community had five fatalities ascribed to heroin overdoses and this year we have six fatalities."
Three people died in February while four died in February of 2018.
Heroin overdose cases reported to police showed 59 percent were male and 41 percent female, with 81 percent of the cases involving white users, 11 percent Hispanic, Asian or Native American, and seven percent black.
The six fatal heroin overdose cases so far this year involved four males and two females. Four of the fatalities were white, one black and one Asian.
Police referred seven people to the Madison Addiction Recovery Initiative and one case was referred from the Dane County Sheriff's Office. Thirty-one people have completed the MARI program, with one more finishing in March.
