Report that recommends changes to Madison police gets stamp of approval

The Madison City Council on Tuesday signaled its support for a years-in-the-making report that recommends 177 changes to the police department’s policies and procedures.

On a near-unanimous vote, the council accepted the report from the Madison Police Department Policy and Procedure Review Ad Hoc Committee, which was tasked with reviewing the department after several high-profile shootings, including the officer-involved shooting death of teenager Tony Robinson in March 2015.

Although additional approvals are needed before most of the recommendations are implemented, Tuesday’s vote marks a turning point for the resident-led committee that has been developing the report over the past four years. Now the work begins to enact some or all of the recommendations.

“It is our hope that all will be enacted, strengthening MPD and its relationship to the community, and improving public safety in Madison,” said Gregory Gelembiuk, an Ad Hoc Committee member.

Ald. Shiva Bidar, council president, said she is eager to get started and noted that some of the work is already in motion.