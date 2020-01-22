Report that recommends changes to Madison police gets stamp of approval

The Madison City Council on Tuesday signaled its support for a years-in-the-making report that recommends 177 changes to the police department’s policies and procedures.
On a near-unanimous vote, the council accepted the report from the Madison Police Department Policy and Procedure Review Ad Hoc Committee, which was tasked with reviewing the department after several high-profile shootings, including the officer-involved shooting death of teenager Tony Robinson in March 2015.
Although additional approvals are needed before most of the recommendations are implemented, Tuesday’s vote marks a turning point for the resident-led committee that has been developing the report over the past four years. Now the work begins to enact some or all of the recommendations.
“It is our hope that all will be enacted, strengthening MPD and its relationship to the community, and improving public safety in Madison,” said Gregory Gelembiuk, an Ad Hoc Committee member.
Ald. Shiva Bidar, council president, said she is eager to get started and noted that some of the work is already in motion.
A few of the recommendations — including one of the most controversial, an independent police monitor to analyze the department and hold it accountable — were previously approved by the council. Despite efforts to cut the position, the council delivered $200,000 to support the creation of the independent monitor in the 2020 operating budget.
Bidar said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s office is currently working with human resources to write a position description for the monitor.
Also previously approved by the council were two changes to police procedures: adding a comprehensive internal review process for critical incidents and the creation of a civilian oversight body. A fiscal review of these measures would need to be approved by the council before the changes are implemented.
On Tuesday, the council also voted in support of creating a new committee with some members of the Ad Hoc Committee to look at options for implementing a select few of the recommendations.
Despite some council members’ excitement to get the ball rolling, Ald. Paul Skidmore, 9th District, said he plans to push back on some of the recommendations, particularly the civilian oversight body. The rules governing that body still have to be created and will need council approval. Skidmore said he does not want the body to have the power to subpoena the police department.
“We will be having those discussions at a later date,” Skidmore said, noting that those debates will likely be “spirited.”
Skidmore, one of the most outspoken advocates for the police department on the council, was the only council member to vote against accepting the report. Ald. Sheri Carter, 14th District, abstained.
Interim Police Chief Vic Wahl has said the department is digesting the Ad Hoc Committee’s report and changes are ongoing. The department has already implemented some changes from a previous report.
Bidar said the police department has been “very engaged” and “proactive” in the review process.
Four members of the community spoke in support of the Ad Hoc Committee’s report and one spoke against it at Tuesday’s meeting. David Glomp, the resident who spoke against it, said the civilian oversight measures will give police critics the power to “micromanage” the police department.
But Amelia Royko Maurer — a member of the Community Response Team, a local activist group — said the purpose of the recommendations isn’t to blame the department, but to find positive ways to improve. She said if the recommendations are implemented, they will save lives.
“It’s a bold step in the right direction,” she said.
