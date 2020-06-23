Report: Police spending in Wisconsin has risen but still less than education, welfare programs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Spending on law enforcement in Wisconsin made up a slightly larger percentage of city budgets in 2018 than it did more than 30 years ago, even as crime overall declined during that period, according to a report issued Monday.

At the same time, spending on police ranks far behind the amount in local tax dollars going to K-12 education and public welfare programs.

The report by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum comes amid nationwide protests against what some see as an epidemic of brutality and racism in law enforcement after the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, and as some protesters call to “defund police” — although with different ideas about what exactly that means.

The Policy Forum looked at reports published by the state Department of Revenue starting in 1986 and found that “law enforcement spending per capita by Wisconsin municipalities rose faster than both inflation and municipal spending overall.” In particular, law enforcement spending made up 17.8% of total municipal spending in 1986 but 20% in 2018, although the latter figure was down from a high of 22.1% in 2013.