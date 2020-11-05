Report: No 'exigent' reason to enter Monona home where Black man was detained

An outside review of a controversial June 2 detainment of a Black man in Monona has found police likely did not have authority to enter the home where he was briefly handcuffed, but also says “officers were polite, professional and apologized for the misunderstanding.”

The so-called after-action review by the Madison-based Riseling Group makes 20 recommendations, mostly aimed at improving the Monona Police Department’s policies, procedures and training, and names itself and other local organizations as options for further training.

Keonte Furdge, 23, was handcuffed for about a minute June 2 after police were called to 5111 Arrowhead Drive by a woman next door about a possible intruder at the home that had been vacant for several months after its previous owners died, according to the report and a police investigation. Four officers ultimately responded and after one of them did not get an answer when he cracked open the door and called into the home, two entered with guns drawn.

Shortly after Furdge came out of a back bedroom and was handcuffed, police discovered that he was the guest of a man who had moved in a day or two before, Toren Young. Young had permission from the home’s current owner, Mark Rundle, to be there. Rundle coached Furdge and Young, who is also Black, while they were on the Monona Grove High School football team.