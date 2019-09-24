Steven Avery, generic file photo

Newsweek reported Monday that filmmakers claim another inmate has confessed to killing Theresa Halbach, a crime that Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey were convicted of that led to the "Making a Murderer" documentary.

Avery and Dassey both claim they are innocent of Halbach’s killing and have spent years fighting for their release. Avery earlier had spent 18 years in prison for a rape that DNA evidence proved later he didn't commit.

The filmmakers said the inmate, who they said is serving time for a different killing, told them he was responsible for Halbach’s death as they worked on “Convicting a Murderer,” which follows the Netflix series “Making a Murderer,” which drew huge ratings.

Newsweek said the filmmakers said the inmate will remain unnamed until Wisconsin law enforcement has access to the confession.

"We haven't confirmed the legitimacy of the confession, but seeing as it was given by a notable convicted murderer from Wisconsin, we feel responsible to deliver any and all possible evidence to law enforcement and legal teams," Shawn Rech, director of “Convicting a Murderer,” told Newsweek. "Having been in production for 20 months, we've uncovered an unfathomable amount of information and evidence that is leading us to the truth. Our investigation does not end here."

“Convicting a Murderer” is expected to come out on a to-be-determined streaming platform in 2020, Rech told Newsweek.

