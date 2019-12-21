Repeat offender arrested for allegedly injuring and robbing man outside of Vilas Hall

UW-Madison police arrested a local man on Thursday for allegedly injuring and robbing another man outside of Vilas Hall on Dec. 12.

Joseph T. Dettweiler, 58, of Madison, was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail on felony charges of substantial battery, robbery with use of force, and a parole violation, according to university police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries, and has since been released, according to university police.

Police sent out a crime warning advising the campus community of the incident and seeking information from the public. Dettwiler was identified as a suspect following an investigation that involved multiple interviews.

Dettweiler has a lengthy history of property crimes and violence, according to Dane County Court records. He was convicted of a felony charge of sexual assault of a child in 1991 and has multiple convictions of felony battery on his record.

He is not affiliated with UW-Madison.

