You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Repeat drug dealer from Madison gets 12 years in federal prison for heroin dealing
alert

Repeat drug dealer from Madison gets 12 years in federal prison for heroin dealing

{{featured_button_text}}
Judge with gavel, generic file photo
iSTOCK

A Madison man with prior drug dealing convictions has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for heroin dealing.

D’Angelo Smith, 43, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson for possessing more than 100 grams of heroin with the intent to distribute it, a charge Smith pleaded guilty to on Jan. 21, the office of Scott C. Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, said in a statement.

On June 17, 2019, police conducted searches of Smith’s home on Langdon Street and his barbershop on Thierer Road, finding 176 grams of heroin inside a disposable fast food coffee cup at his home, Blader’s office said.

Smith was stopped after driving away from one of the search locations, and officers found in his vehicle a case containing a digital scale and several tied off baggies of controlled substances, including heroin, Blader’s office said.

In sentencing Smith, Peterson said a lengthy sentence was necessary because of Smith’s extensive criminal history, which included prior drug trafficking convictions and his return to drug activity soon after his release from a prior sentence.

81-year-old man killed in North Side shooting, Footville man arrested for 20-plus burglaries top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics