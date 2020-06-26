Repeat drug dealer from Madison gets 12 years in federal prison for heroin dealing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Madison man with prior drug dealing convictions has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for heroin dealing.

D’Angelo Smith, 43, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson for possessing more than 100 grams of heroin with the intent to distribute it, a charge Smith pleaded guilty to on Jan. 21, the office of Scott C. Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, said in a statement.

On June 17, 2019, police conducted searches of Smith’s home on Langdon Street and his barbershop on Thierer Road, finding 176 grams of heroin inside a disposable fast food coffee cup at his home, Blader’s office said.

Smith was stopped after driving away from one of the search locations, and officers found in his vehicle a case containing a digital scale and several tied off baggies of controlled substances, including heroin, Blader’s office said.

In sentencing Smith, Peterson said a lengthy sentence was necessary because of Smith’s extensive criminal history, which included prior drug trafficking convictions and his return to drug activity soon after his release from a prior sentence.