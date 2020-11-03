Rental office burns, but rest of South Side apartment building saved by Madison fire crews

A rental office was extensively damaged in a fire Tuesday morning, but the rest of a South Side apartment building was saved by firefighters, the Madison Fire Department reported.

The fire at the Bram Hill Apartments in the 600 block of Bram Street was reported at 8:59 a.m. and crews arrived at the scene at 9:03 a.m. to find a fire in the first-floor rental office, Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Medic 6 began evacuating the building as Engine Co. 1 attacked the fire and Ladder Co. 1 and Engine Co. 3 performed search and rescue. All occupants evacuated the building safely, and nobody was injured, Schuster said.

The fire was knocked down at 9:15 a.m. and while the rental office suffered extensive fire damage, the rest of the building escaped damage and all residents were able to return to their homes, Schuster said.

Investigators were working to determine the cause, Schuster said.

