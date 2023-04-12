A Verona wealth manager has agreed to stop investing other people's money after admitting to stealing at least $1.5 million from 14 clients over 20 years.

According to a consent order with the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions, Thomas V. Demergian, 62, began offering clients a no-fee investment service in 2000, telling them that money deposited with his firm, Insight Wealth Management, would be invested in a variety of funds.

In reality, according to the order, Demergian used the Insight Wealth Management "account as a personal account, and spent all of the funds deposited by investors into the IRT account on personal expenses and to supplement his income."

Demergian was the sole proprietor and only investment advisor with IRW at the time of the fraud, according to DFI, which declined to comment because its investigation into the matter is ongoing. Demergian has not been charged with any crimes.

The order says a client became concerned about his investments with IRT in 2022, and in response, "Demergian sent the client fake Vanguard statements to make it appear as if the client had legitimate Vanguard investments" when "he did not." Vanguard is an investment-management company not implicated in Demergian's case.

Demergian waived his right to a hearing in the case and did not dispute DFI's findings, according to the March 10 order. He and an attorney listed for him with the order not immediately respond to phone messages Wednesday morning.

