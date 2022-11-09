Reeseville man dies of injuries sustained in Dodge County crash, authorities say

A Reeseville man died Monday of injuries sustained in a crash in Dodge County on Sunday, authorities reported.

The crash happened about 4:15 p.m. Sunday on Highway J, west of Highway KW in the town of Lowell, Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement.

The initial investigation determined that Troy D. Burkhalter, 58, was driving a 2007 Ford car west on Highway J west of Highway KW about 4:15 p.m. Sunday when he failed to negotiate a curve to the left and went into a counter-clockwise spin. The Ford traveled off the right/north side of the road, struck an embankment and vaulted, Schmidt said.

Burkhalter, who was alone in the car, suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown by MedFlight helicopter to University Hospital in Madison, where he died on Monday, Schmidt said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.