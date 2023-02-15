A Reedsburg man faces his seventh OWI after he was found Tuesday night in a disabled vehicle facing the wrong way on a road, Reedsburg police reported.

At about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, an off-duty officer reported a disabled vehicle stopped on East Main Street near the Baraboo River Bridge facing westbound in the eastbound lane of traffic, Police Chief Patrick Cummings said in a statement.

The vehicle had sustained damage that made it inoperable, and the driver, Bradley R. Wolf, 47, of Reedsburg, was arrested and taken to the Sauk County Jail for an alleged seventh offense of OWI and felony bail jumping, and cited for failure to keep vehicle under control, Cummings said.