A Reedsburg man who was distracted from driving when he tried to adjust his radio ran a red light and caused a two-car crash Tuesday morning.
Thatcher Metcalf, 28, was ticketed for inattentive driving and violation of a traffic control signal, Reedsburg police said.
The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Park Street.
Police said Metcalf was going west on East Main Street when he ran the red light and hit a southbound vehicle driven by Joseph Marinan, 72, Reedsburg.
Marinan's vehicle then hit a traffic control light and buildings in the 200 block of East Main Street.
Nobody was injured.