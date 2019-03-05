Try 3 months for $3
Reedsburg Police Department squad car
TIMES-PRESS ARCHIVES

A Reedsburg man who was distracted from driving when he tried to adjust his radio ran a red light and caused a two-car crash Tuesday morning.

Thatcher Metcalf, 28, was ticketed for inattentive driving and violation of a traffic control signal, Reedsburg police said.

The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Park Street.

Police said Metcalf was going west on East Main Street when he ran the red light and hit a southbound vehicle driven by Joseph Marinan, 72, Reedsburg.

Marinan's vehicle then hit a traffic control light and buildings in the 200 block of East Main Street.

Nobody was injured.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

