Reedsburg man dies in rear-end crash on I-94 in Waukesha County, authorities say

A Reedsburg man died in a rear-end crash on Interstate 94 in Waukesha County on Monday night, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.
At about 9:20 p.m. on Monday, two vehicles traveling west on I-94 near Highway 18 in Waukesha County were involved in a rear-end collision that left them disabled in the left two lanes of traffic, Lt. Brad Ocain said in a statement.
Golie Greenwood, 69, of Reedsburg, who was driving one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, who was not identified, suffered non-life threatening injuries, Ocain said.
No further details were released and the investigation is continuing, Ocain said.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue