Reedsburg man dies in read-end crash on I-94 in Waukesha County, authorities say

A Reedsburg man died in a read-end crash on Interstate 94 in Waukesha County on Monday night, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

At about 9:20 p.m. on Monday, two vehicles traveling west on I-94 near Highway 18 in Waukesha County were involved in a rear-end collision that left them disabled in the left two lanes of traffic, Lt. Brad Ocain said in a statement.

Golie Greenwood, 69, of Reedsburg, who was driving one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, who was not identified, suffered non-life threatening injuries, Ocain said.

No further details were released and the investigation is continuing, Ocain said.

