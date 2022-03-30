 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

Reedsburg man dies in read-end crash on I-94 in Waukesha County, authorities say

Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo 1.jpg
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A Reedsburg man died in a read-end crash on Interstate 94 in Waukesha County on Monday night, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

At about 9:20 p.m. on Monday, two vehicles traveling west on I-94 near Highway 18 in Waukesha County were involved in a rear-end collision that left them disabled in the left two lanes of traffic, Lt. Brad Ocain said in a statement.

Golie Greenwood, 69, of Reedsburg, who was driving one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, who was not identified, suffered non-life threatening injuries, Ocain said.

No further details were released and the investigation is continuing, Ocain said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics