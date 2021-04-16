 Skip to main content
Reedsburg man arrested for burglary, sexual assault of woman inside residence, police say
Reedsburg man arrested for burglary, sexual assault of woman inside residence, police say

A Reedsburg man was arrested Thursday afternoon for burglary and sexual assault of a woman inside a residence, police reported.

Reedsburg Police Chief Patrick B. Cummings said the dispatch center took a report at 2:40 p.m. Thursday of a man who had earlier broken into a residence and sexual assaulted a woman, then left the residence.

The man, Anthony D. Hollingsworth, 36, of Reedsburg, was located later by Reedsburg police and arrested on tentative charges of second-degree sexual assault, burglary and obstructing an officer for providing a false name, Cummings said.

Hollingsworth, who was taken to the Sauk County Jail, also was wanted on warrants out of Sauk County and Walworth County, Cummings said.

