A Reedsburg man stopped by a deputy Tuesday night was arrested for his alleged fourth operating while intoxicated offense.
Matthew Davis, 48, was taken to the Sauk County Jail following his arrest at about 10 p.m. on Highway 12 north of Highway 136 near Baraboo, the Sheriff's Office said.
The deputy detected the smell of marijuana coming from the car, and Davis told the deputy he had smoked marijuana prior to driving.
Davis took field sobriety tests and was subsequently arrested.
He also was charged with operating while revoked and possession of marijuana.