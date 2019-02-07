Try 1 month for 99¢
Reedsburg Police Department squad car
TIMES-PRESS ARCHIVES

A Reedsburg woman was arrested twice within four hours Wednesday night for allegedly operating while intoxicated.

Myranda Batzler, 27, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. and again around midnight, Reedsburg police said.

She was stopped the first time for driving left of center in the Pine Street and East Main Street area.

"She was processed at the police station for first offense OWI, then turned over to a sober, adult driver at about 10 p.m.," said Police Chief Tim Becker.

At about midnight, an officer saw the same vehicle Batzler had used earlier in the night, driving the wrong way on South Walnut Street from Vine Street.

The officer made a traffic stop and Batzler was arrested for a second offense OWI.

"She was processed and released again to a sober adult," Becker said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.