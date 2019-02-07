A Reedsburg woman was arrested twice within four hours Wednesday night for allegedly operating while intoxicated.
Myranda Batzler, 27, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. and again around midnight, Reedsburg police said.
She was stopped the first time for driving left of center in the Pine Street and East Main Street area.
"She was processed at the police station for first offense OWI, then turned over to a sober, adult driver at about 10 p.m.," said Police Chief Tim Becker.
At about midnight, an officer saw the same vehicle Batzler had used earlier in the night, driving the wrong way on South Walnut Street from Vine Street.
The officer made a traffic stop and Batzler was arrested for a second offense OWI.
"She was processed and released again to a sober adult," Becker said.