Reckless endangerment charged in alleged road rage shooting on Highway 12

A Sauk City man who fired a gunshot that struck another driver during an alleged road rage incident last month on Highway 12 north of Middleton was charged Wednesday with first-degree reckless endangerment.

Zakary S. Sykes, 20, was also charged with endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon for the July 22 incident in which another driver was shot in the chest, under his left armpit.

"I can't believe I got shot," the man told a Dane County sheriff's deputy shortly after the shooting, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.

Sykes, who was previously charged in Sauk County Circuit Court with eluding police after the shooting incident, was ordered jailed on $500 bail after appearing in Dane County Circuit Court on Wednesday. He was arrested Monday on the Dane County charges.

Attorney Nicholas Rifelj, appearing in court with Sykes, said Sykes told police he was defending himself.

"I've read the criminal complaint," Rifelj said. "It describes facts where Mr. Sykes alleged that the other automobile and the other person involved brandished a weapon and that (Sykes) fired a weapon in return. Assuming that's true, that's very different from someone being a loose cannon and being out there and firing at will on the Beltline."

Court Commissioner Brian Asmus, who declined to set a signature bond, said he took some issue with the incident being described as self-defense. In the complaint, Asmus said, "there's actions that certainly belie that fact, things you wouldn't expect somebody to do."

Hours after the shooting incident, two Dane County sheriff's officers who were part of the investigation were struck by a vehicle as they prepared to leave the scene. A Mount Horeb woman was arrested and later charged with causing injury by drunken driving.

According to the complaint:

The man called 911 about 7:45 p.m. on July 22 to report he had been shot while driving. Later, at UW Hospital, the man said he thought the other driver was "angry with the way I was driving" and was "driving crazy."

He said he was driving north on Highway 12 and trying to pass another vehicle in the left lane. The other driver, he said, must have felt he wasn't going fast enough to get into the right lane so that was when he must have been shot, though he said he did not see a gun and initially thought his vehicle had been struck with a rock.

The man said he had a gun in the back seat of his vehicle.

Later, detectives received word that the other driver, Sykes, had been located and wanted to talk.

Sykes told detectives he had left work on Madison's Far West Side and was going about 65 mph on Highway 12 toward Sauk City. Sometime after Middleton, he said, he came upon an "angry driver" who switched lanes in front of him, which caused him to slam on his brakes.

After that, Sykes said, the other driver kept changing lanes and would not let Sykes pass. When he was finally able to pass the other vehicle on the right, he said, the driver threw up his hands, then started digging around for something.

At a traffic light at Highway K, Sykes said, they met up again. Sykes said he took off after the light turned green and tried to stay ahead of traffic, but the other driver got in front of him and again slammed on his brakes and shifted between the right and left lanes.

The whole thing had started, Sykes said, when the other driver cut in front of him "so erratically" and started slamming on his brakes. He said that upset him, so he honked his horn and "shot the middle finger" and tried to pass the other vehicle on the right, and that's when the other driver started shifting lanes in front of him.

Later, when Sykes passed the other driver on the left using the shoulder and median, he said he saw "something black" that he thought was a weapon, which he said the other driver pointed at him.

As he tried to pass on the left, he said, the other vehicle tried to force him into a guardrail. Sykes said he grabbed a gun and shot once at the other vehicle, "then sped off to get him off me."

"I didn't want to hit him," Sykes said. "I didn't want to hurt him. I just wanted him to get the (expletive) off me."

When he got to Sauk City, he said, he got scared, parked his truck, got into another vehicle and went home. He said he was "freaking out."

He said he threw the gun and its magazine in separate places once he had reached Sauk County. They were later recovered.